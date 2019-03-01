Sunday: Bolton, Schiff, Jones

President Trump is back in Washington Friday, mostly empty-handed after talks collapsed this week with Kim Jong Un. Nearly 9 months since his first rendezvous with the North Korean leader, President Trump has made meager headway towards disarming the nuclear regime.

Stateside, the president returns to a nation consumed by new revelations from the president's former attorney. In a public hearing before the House this week , Michael Cohen outlined a damning portrait of his former boss as a "racist" and "con man." Democrats say Cohen's testimony lays the groundwork for several House committees investigating the president and his associates, even as the Mueller probe appears set to wrap up.

"People that follow Mr. Trump, as I did blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I'm suffering," Cohen warned Wednesday.

House Republicans have denounced Cohen's testimony, and the growing House probes, as little more than a bid to set the president up for impeachment. And President Trump hit back at his "rogue" former attorney Friday morning, accusing Cohen of lying in his "fake testimony" before the House.

...and the fraudulent and dishonest statements he made on Wednesday. No way, it’s time to stop this corrupt and illegally brought Witch Hunt. Time to start looking at the other side where real crimes were committed. Republicans have been abused long enough. Must end now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2019

Also this week in the Senate, support is growing for a resolution to block President Trump's emergency declaration. Though unlikely to overcome a promised veto from the president, the vote poses a challenge for Republican senators reluctant to rebuke the White House over his long-promised border wall construction.

"I think that really it's a very dangerous thing for people to be voting against border security," President Trump warned Republicans, in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity this week.

"I think they put themselves at great jeopardy."

