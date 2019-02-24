Blunt says Senate Intel Committee wants to see Mueller report before concluding probe

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said the bipartisan investigative work of the committee has not concluded and said senators need access to the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe before issuing a final report.

"We'd like to have, frankly, a little more access to the Mueller investigation before we come to a final conclusion," Blunt said on "Face the Nation" Sunday. "His report will help us write our final report. We've given Mueller full access to all of our interviews all of our investigation. We haven't had that reciprocated, and so we'll soon find out what else is out there that we might not know about."

The committee's investigation into Russian meddling in U.S. elections and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow, led by chairman Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and ranking member Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, has been hailed as a rare example of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as other congressional investigations have been splintered by partisan bickering.

Burr told CBS News earlier in the month that no evidence of collusion had been uncovered by the committee so far.

Blunt said he doesn't know if members of Congress will be able to compel the Justice Department to release Mueller's final report through a subpoena if newly confirmed Attorney General William Barr decides not to make it public.

"The weight of the government here is very strong," he said. "And people need to think about that when they begin to demand. We need to know whatever you found out whether it led anywhere or not."