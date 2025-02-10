Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother reveals concerns about her son's memory and legacy after memoir release

Family members of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the charismatic DJ from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" who died by suicide in 2022, are opening up after Allison Holker, Boss' widow, recently released a book that reveals private details from Boss' journals.

The book, "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light," also includes details about a "cornucopia of drugs" Holker said she found in their home after Boss' death. Holker, who married Boss in 2013 and shared three children with him, released a preview of her memoir in January with People magazine.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Boss' autopsy report revealed there were no drugs or alcohol found in his system at the time of his death.

"I'm not saying that my son was perfect. I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other," Connie Boss Alexander, Boss' mother, said in an exclusive TV interview with "CBS Mornings."

But Alexander said she has concerns about the memoir's accuracy and her late son's privacy.

"I don't believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem and don't get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, 'cause, of course, there was something going on there at the end that we're not aware of. It's why I applaud that."

Alexander added she thinks these recent revelations could impact her son's legacy and that his memory has now been disparaged.

"If that was the intent of the book, to make people aware, look out for these types of signs, there's a way to say that in general … without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that's there for his children, you know, there's now this question in the air when his name comes up," she told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.

In a new statement to CBS News, Holker said, "Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in (Allison and Stephen's son) Maddox and (daughter) Zaia's lives. From Grandparent's Day at school to family lunches, ice cream dates and (Stephen's brother) Cameron's video game meetups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen's memory alive."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Watch Gayle King's full interview with the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother Connie Boss Alexander and his brother Dre Rose on Tuesday, Feb. 11, only on "CBS Mornings." They reflect on Boss' sudden death, speak out about protecting his legacy and discuss details from his journals revealed in Allison Holker's new memoir.