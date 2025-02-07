Family of Stephen "tWitch" Boss respond to intimate details revealed in Allison Holker's memoir in "CBS Mornings" interview

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' family speaks out for the first time since his death

Family members of the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss say they were caught off guard by some of the intimate details revealed about the dancer and longtime "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ in his widow Allison Holker's newly released memoir, "This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light."

In an exclusive TV interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, Boss' mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his younger brother, Dre Rose, speak for the first time since his 2022 death by suicide at age 40. They said their relationship with Holker, whom Boss married in 2013 and shared three children with, has become strained amid the promotion of her memoir. Holker and a preview of her memoir were People magazine's January cover story.

"I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But to -- how it was presented and how it was on a cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it, we shouldn't have to find out about that…in the media. We're a family," Dre Rose told King during a sitdown interview in Alexander's home in Arizona.

Dre Rose said family members were caught off guard by the recent media headlines. Holker's memoir includes personal revelations from Boss' private journals and details of their final days together.

Desire "just to feel closer to him"

Both Alexander and Dre Rose said they'd like to read Boss' journals to have a clearer understanding of what he was going through.

"Just to feel closer to him, 'cause these are his thoughts," said Alexander, adding that she'd like to know more about "who he was and what he was thinking from time to time."

Dre Rose said he'd like to read the journals in all their entirety.

"I think those journals will tell you a lot. I think there's things in those journals that are good and bad, but I also believe there's journals about his personal life, his marital life that are in there," Dre Rose said. "I feel -- believe that there's been a cherry-picking of things from the journal to reveal or share. And if we're just gonna be completely honest, talk about it all."

In an Instagram story posted on Jan. 8, after the People magazine article about Holker's book was released, Holker said, in part, "I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people."

