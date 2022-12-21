Widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss says her "heart aches" following his death

The widow of Stephen "tWitch" Boss took to social media Wednesday to express her grief following the death last week of her late husband at the age of 40. The DJ, dancer and producer died by suicide Dec. 13 in Los Angeles.

Allison Holker posted a selfie with Boss with the caption: "My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much."

The post received thousands of supportive comments, including from comedian Ellen DeGeneres, who commented: "There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it."

Boss appeared on five seasons of "So You Think You Can Dance?" and one season of "Dancing with the Stars." He was also the resident DJ on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," which he joined in 2014. In 2020, he was named co-executive producer of the show, and also filled in as host on several occassions.

Boss and Holker, who is also a dancer, married in 2013, and the pair marked their ninth wedding anniversary a week before Boss' death. They share three children.

The couple often posted videos together on TikTok and Instagram and had a large following. They posted a dance video together just two days before his death.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).



For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.