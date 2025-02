Mother of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on son's private journals, mental health and more In an exclusive interview with "CBS Mornings," the mother of Stephen "tWitch" Boss spoke about concerns she has about how recent revelations in Allison Holker's memoir could impact her son's legacy. Boss, a dancer and TV personality, died by suicide in 2022. Holker, his widow, recently released a book that reveals private details from his journals.