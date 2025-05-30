2 injured in shooting on University of Minnesota campus, police say; suspect in custody

Shots fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci on U of M campus; 1 in custody

Two people were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Friday night, outside the school's hockey arena, officials said. A suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. outside the 3M Arena at Mariucci following a graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School, University of Minnesota Interim Police Chief Erik Swanson said in a statement.

Two people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, campus police said. The extent of their injuries was unknown Friday night.

Police at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus investigate on May 30, 2025, after shots were fired. WCCO

A suspect is in custody, Swanson said. The person was not identified. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Campus police are investigating the incident, with the help of the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a social media post Friday night, "Horrific news of a shooting near Mariucci Arena during a graduation event tonight – a time of celebration that should never have turned into one of fear and sadness."

He later added that his office was coordinating with the school and that the "state stands ready to help in any way we can."