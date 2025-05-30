Watch CBS News
Local News

2 injured in shooting on University of Minnesota campus, police say; suspect in custody

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Shots fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci on U of M campus; 1 in custody
Shots fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci on U of M campus; 1 in custody 02:06

Two people were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities Friday night, outside the school's hockey arena, officials said. A suspect is in custody. 

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 p.m. outside the 3M Arena at Mariucci following a graduation ceremony for Wayzata High School, University of Minnesota Interim Police Chief Erik Swanson said in a statement. 

Two people were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, campus police said. The extent of their injuries was unknown Friday night. 

mariucci-arena-shooting-pic.png
Police at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus investigate on May 30, 2025, after shots were fired. WCCO

A suspect is in custody, Swanson said. The person was not identified. The circumstances of the shooting were unclear.  

Campus police are investigating the incident, with the help of the Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wrote in a social media post Friday night, "Horrific news of a shooting near Mariucci Arena during a graduation event tonight – a time of celebration that should never have turned into one of fear and sadness."

He later added that his office was coordinating with the school and that the "state stands ready to help in any way we can."

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.