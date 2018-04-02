Sen. Tim Scott: Bump stock ban “would fly through Congress”

In an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, voiced optimism when asked about legislation to address gun violence.

"I think the DOJ talked about banning bump stocks," Scott told Brennan, "that legislation would fly through Congress tomorrow. So there is a path forward and we should take those incremental steps as they are available."

In March, the Trump administration announced the Justice Department would take steps to try and ban bump stocks. The move would reclassify the trigger devices -- used last year by the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre -- as a machine gun, already banned under federal law.

Whether the courts would uphold a reclassification is unclear. And, an attempt last year to address the accessory stalled out in Congress.

But, a recent wave of advocacy led by students, who survived the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, have raised the hopes of many proponents of gun control.

"I had the privilege of meeting with several students from the high school," Scott told Brennan, "both those who are in favor of more gun control and the individual, the one student who is opposed to that."

More than 200,000 people attended a demonstration for gun control in Washington, D.C., organized by Stoneman Douglas students calling for stricter gun laws. Hundreds more attended so-called 'March for Our Lives' events around the country.

Scott expressed hope for "common ground" on the issue.

"There's been some steps that we've taken. There are still more steps to be taken. But we are actually moving forward in a very positive, constructive way," Scott said.

