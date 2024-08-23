Secret Service agents on leave after Trump assassination attempt shows accountability, Butler leaders say

Butler leaders hope placing Secret Service agents shows accountability in Trump assassination attemp Butler leaders say Secret Service agents on leave shows accountability in Trump rally shooting 04:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than a month since the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the Secret Service has placed the head of its Pittsburgh office and multiple other agents on leave.

Sources confirm that as a result of the Secret Service's investigation, the Pittsburgh special agent in charge, three others with the Pittsburgh field office and one agent with Trump's detail have been placed on leave.

Thomas Crooks opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler County on July 13, killing Corey Comparatore and wounding three people, including Trump.

Butler Township manager Tom Knights says he's not surprised by the move, saying it perhaps shows some sign of accountability.

"I'm glad that every report that's been received has gotten the credibility necessary for the investigation," said Knights.

"Certainly appreciate the factual account of everything that is being brought to light," he added.

When asked if he thought there was any political pressure, Knights responded, "Oh, I'm sure there was but I still like to think that the integrity of the investigation is intact."

Leslie Osche, the chair of the Butler County commissioners, isn't surprised either.

"Everybody wants an answer, we all want an answer. We all want it immediate because that's who we are as people. Everybody wants to know everything today," Osche said.

"I have optimism that we're taking steps to do better and that every agency at every level should be following suit," Osche said.

A Secret Service spokesperson responded to the news in a statement, saying, "We are examining the processes, procedures and factors that led to this operational failure. The U.S. Secret Service holds our personnel to the highest professional standards, and any identified and substantiated violations of policy will be investigated."

The news comes as U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley sent a letter to Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. saying that a whistleblower says Secret Service headquarters told agents working the Trump rally not to request additional manpower resources for the rally and warned any such requests would be denied. Rowe has testified to Congress, saying no resources were ever denied.

"Certainly there should be accountability but I think it starts with the leadership," Osche said. "I think leadership at all levels should be taking accountability for this, at every level, local, state and federal."

Osche said it's Secret Service's responsibility to protect "the high-risk official."

"For planning for the event, the buck stops with the Secret Service," Osche said.