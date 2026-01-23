Ryan Wedding arrested after manhunt for ex-Olympic snowboarder turned alleged drug kingpin, FBI says

Former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, an alleged drug kingpin who's been accused of orchestrating multiple murders, has been arrested, FBI Director Kash Patel announced on social media.

Wedding was taken into custody in Mexico on Thursday night, Patel said. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said on social media he's been flown to the U.S.

Additional details about the apprehension of Wedding, a 44-year-old Canadian national, were expected to be announced Friday at a news conference with Patel in California.

Wedding was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list last year. He was believed to have been living in Mexico.

Wedding has been accused of running a major drug trafficking network that moved cocaine from Colombia through Mexico to the U.S. and Canada.

In November, Wedding was accused of placing a "multimillion-dollar bounty" on a federal witness who was involved in a narcotics case against him.

According to the FBI, Wedding and his second-in-command Andrew Clark, 34, allegedly also ordered the killings of two members of a Canadian family in 2023 in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment.

The pair are also accused of directing the killing of another person in 2024 over a drug debt, according to the FBI.

The photo of former Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding is believed to have been taken in Mexico during the summer of 2025. FBI

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.