Man on FBI's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list wanted for 2016 North Carolina murder plans to extradite from Mexico, sources say

The Trump administration worked with the Mexican government to arrest another person on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list, U.S. officials told CBS News on Saturday.

The FBI plans to extradite Alejandro Rosales Castillo, 27, who was wanted in the killing nine years ago of a woman he worked with at a North Carolina restaurant, Truc Quan "Sandy" Ly Le.

The news comes as President Trump has threatened action against Mexican drug cartels by U.S. forces. Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, spoke with Mr. Trump on Monday. A United States military raid on Venezuela that deposed then-president Nicolás Maduro earlier this month fueled speculation Mr. Trump could soon turn American forces on other nations, particularly Mexico and Cuba.

In 2016, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Le, 23, was Castillo's former girlfriend. Authorities found her vehicle at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 15, 2016, and found her body on August 17, 2016, in a wooded area in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, with a gunshot wound to her head, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The case was featured in a true crime show, "In Pursuit with John Walsh," in 2020. Castillo, who officials said is a U.S. citizen, was added to the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list in 2017.

Castillo was arrested in Mexico on Friday and will be extradited to North Carolina, officials told CBS News.

Another person involved in the case, Ahmia Feaster, fled to Mexico and turned himself into authorities in Aguas Calientes, Mexico on October 2017, CBS affiliate WBTV reported at the time.

Authorities have brought in five people on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list in the last year.

In March, Mexico handed over Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, allegedly a key senior leader of MS-13 who has been directing gang activity in the United States, Mexico, and El Salvador, after his arrest in Veracruz, officials said.