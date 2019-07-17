Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" sentenced to life in prison by federal judge

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín Guzmán, better known as "El Chapo," was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge in Brooklyn Wednesday. Guzmán was convicted in February on murder conspiracy and drug charges.

Guzman's long tenure as head of the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico is filled with details only seen in Hollywood movies: gangland-style murders, massive political bribes, diamond-encrusted guns, and clandestine escapes from prison through underground tunnels. Through it all, Guzman built a billion-dollar criminal enterprise trafficking heroin, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic fentanyl into the United States.

Guzman, 62, spoke at his sentencing on Wednesday. According to Reuters, speaking through a translator, Guzman called his confinement in the United States "psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day." He told a federal judge that he was denied a fair trial.

In February, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Richard Donoghue, said he expected a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"It is a sentence from which there is no escape and no return," Donoghue said. "His conviction is a victory for the American people who have suffered so long and so much while Guzman made billions pouring poison over our southern border."

Guzman is expected to be sent to United States Penitentiary Florence, a SuperMax prison in Colorado, reports CBS News' Cassandra Gauthier and CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton.