Ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding's alleged accomplice in deadly drug ring extradited to U.S.

An alleged accomplice of ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, accused of co-leading an international drug trafficking ring and ordering killings alongside the former pro athlete, has arrived to the U.S. after being extradited, prosecutors said Friday.

Andrew Clark, who was living in Mexico when he was arrested, is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Monday in Phoenix, Arizona in connection with charges detailed in a 16-count indictment out of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. Wedding, 43, and Clark, 34, are both Canadian citizens who are facing murder charges in addition to federal counts of drug trafficking, accused of ordering killings as part of an operation that trafficked mass quantities of cocaine across North America.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California displays seizures made as part of an investigation into an alleged drug ring operating out of Los Angeles and across North America. Prosecutors announced federal charges on Oct. 17, 2024, against 16 defendants including ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding. KCAL News

Clark, whose aliases include "The Dictator," has been described by federal prosecutors as a right-hand man to Wedding. The leading role allegedly played by Clark was detailed in a statement released by the U.S. Attorney's Office Friday.

"The defendant, as described in the superseding indictment, played a key role in running a violent, international drug trafficking organization that was responsible for multiple murders," Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph T. McNally said in the statement. "We are grateful to have him in the United States where he will face justice."

He and Wedding allegedly sourced cocaine manufactured in Colombia before transporting it into Mexico, later bringing it into the U.S. in long-haul trucks, storing the drugs in stash houses in Los Angeles and then trafficking it into Canada, federal authorities said. Over just a six-month span, between March and August of last year, prosecutors said they and their co-conspirators possessed and distributed more than 1,800 kilograms of cocaine — roughly equivalent to nearly 4,000 pounds.

Former U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada described the alleged cocaine-trafficking ring last year as a "ruthless operation" that made billions and led to a number of people being killed in the process.

Together, Clark and Wedding allegedly directed the Nov. 20, 2023 killing of two people in Ontario, Canada and the killing of a third person on May, 18, 2024. They have also been charged with murder in the April 1, 2024 killing of another person in Ontario.

Ryan Wedding of Canada competes in the qualifying round of the men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding event during the Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games at the Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah. Adam Pretty / Getty Images

In the November 2023 case, in which they are also accused of attempting to murder another person, prosecutors allege they ordered the killing of a couple visiting Canada from India, believing they were responsible for a lost cocaine shipment.

"This was a case of mistaken identity," Estrada said upon announcing the indictment last fall. "They were killed in cold blood in front of their daughter, who was also shot 13 times."

Meanwhile, the drug ring trafficked several tons of cocaine at a time, in shipments that resulted in billions of dollars in profits, according to federal prosecutors. In just one seizure by investigators, authorities said, several defendants possessed about 1.8 tons of cocaine with a street value of around $23 to $25 million.

Ryan Wedding, 43, in a photo released by the FBI in late 2024. FBI

Wedding, the alleged kingpin who led the international operation and was once called "an Olympic-athlete-turned-drug lord" by former U.S. Attorney Estrada, is now a known fugitive on the FBI's Most Wanted list. The FBI said Wedding is believed to be living in Mexico and is offering a $50,000 reward for his arrest and extradition, describing him as armed and dangerous.

In 2002, he competed for Canada in the Salt Lake City Olympic Winter Games. Twenty-two years later, U.S. prosecutors in Los Angeles announced a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest.

At the time, authorities said Clark had been arrested on Oct. 8 while Wedding was still on the run. In total, there are 16 defendants in the case and eight have been arraigned so far in locations around the U.S. including LA, Miami and Michigan.

Several of the defendants are scheduled to begin trial on May 6.

Clark faces federal charges of conspiring to possess, distribute and export cocaine, attempted murder and murder, according to prosecutors.

He would face a mandatory minimum sentence of life in federal prison if convicted of just the charge of continuing criminal enterprise alone. Meanwhile, the additional murder and attempted murder charges each hold a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison while the drug trafficking charges each have mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years in prison.