Man indicted for attempting to murder Kavanaugh

Fed raises key interest rate by 0.75% as it battles inflation

Tarrio was given plans to occupy congressional buildings, Supreme Court

Putin critic Navalny moved to prison known as "torture conveyor belt"

Video shows GOP congressman leading tour of Capitol complex on Jan. 5

How the Fed's 0.75% interest rate hike will impact your wallet

Please enter valid email address to continue

Please enter email address to continue

Create your free account or log in for more features.

Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On