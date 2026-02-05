What is the price of silver today: February 5, 2026?

The price of silver has grown considerably over the past year. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Investors considering a precious metal like gold may have lost out on an opportunity to get started with the yellow metal. In February 2025, for example, the price of the metal was under $3,000 per ounce. This February, however? That price is around $5,000 for the same amount and it could go even higher in the weeks and months to come, if certain economic conditions persist. At the same time, there is a precious metal alternative that's also growing in price but which remains within reach for the average investor: silver.

Silver has many of the same characteristics gold offers investors for a fraction of the price. At the same time, the price for this metal has also been increasing over the past year and it's now exponentially more expensive than it was at a similar point in 2025. So, if you don't want to miss out the same way you may have with gold, it makes sense to get started with silver right now. To better understand the value of taking prompt action, however, it helps to know where the price of the metal sits currently, as of February 5, 2026. That's what we'll detail below.

See which companies can help you get invested in silver here now.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver is $76.06 per ounce as of February 5, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's significantly below the $100-plus per ounce the metal was selling for in late January but more than double from where it sat in early 2025. So there's definitely an affordable, timely opportunity for investors to exploit here currently. It's also important to note that, historically, precious metal prices tend to rise over time.

In other words, while the price of silver is down right now, it's unlikely to remain at this point for very long. And, as was seen with gold in recent years, waiting for the price to moderate or fall further before getting started is generally a mistake worth avoiding.

Explore your top gold and silver investing options online today.

How has the price of silver changed over the last year?

To better appreciate the value of an asset now, it helps to know how it's grown. And the price growth of silver over the past year, approximately, has been remarkable. Referencing the same price chart from above, the price of silver per ounce on February 5, 2025, was just $32.30. That makes today's $76.06 more than 135% higher.

But the price differential was even more stark in late January 2026, when silver was being sold at $111.36 per ounce. At the time, the metal was priced approximately 270% higher than it was in January 2025. So there's been a lot of growth here in a relatively short period of time. But with prices down this week and the realistic potential for them to rise again soon, perhaps even earlier than anticipated, investors may want to seriously consider making a move right now.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of February 5, 2026, sits at $76.06 per ounce, both considerably lower than what it was selling for in late January but still markedly higher than it was priced at in 2025. In other words, now is a great time to consider getting started with the metal. You won't pay the top price, but you also won't pay such a low one as to have to wait indefinitely to experience growth and appreciation. Just be sure to keep silver an important but limited portion of your portfolio in order to better allow other assets to perform as intended at the same time.