Silver breaks $100 per ounce record: 3 reasons to get invested right now

Conjecture surrounding the potential for the price of silver to surpass $100 per ounce this month is no longer speculative as the metal now sits at $111.36, a price chart from American Hartford Gold showed Tuesday morning. The new price marks yet another record for the metal, the latest in a series investors have encountered over the past year. For reference, the price of silver per ounce on January 27, 2025, was just $30.20. That makes today's price almost 270% higher.

At the same time, you shouldn't just rush to invest in any asset because the price is on the upswing, even if the asset is growing the way silver has over the past year. Instead, true investing success will often come to those who take an informed and strategic approach. Fortunately, there are multiple compelling reasons why it could be advantageous to add silver to your portfolio right now. Below, we'll detail three worth knowing, specifically, right now.

3 reasons why you should get invested in silver now

Not sure if now is the right time to add silver to your portfolio? Here are three reasons why it may be:

The price will likely rise further

The remarkable growth silver has experienced isn't likely to stop or reverse course, and if forecasts are accurate, the price is likely to rise even further. And for some investors, that could mean pushing it out of reach, perhaps permanently. It's important to remember that silver prices can be volatile in the short term, but over an extended period, they tend to only rise (hence the reason why it's a reliable portfolio diversifier and hedge against inflation).

In other words, today's "high" silver price of $111 per ounce could become tomorrow's "low" one. So be careful with how you time your investment, as waiting for the perfect time to act could backfire … and you'll lose the protections the metal offers your portfolio in the interim, too.

Your portfolio could use the protection silver offers

Inflation is much lower than it was … but it remains sticky. Stock market returns, meanwhile, can be uneven and unpredictable. And interest rates, while cut multiple times in the final months of 2025, appear to be frozen for now (and higher than many borrowers would prefer). In this climate, it makes sense to add portfolio protectors like gold and silver. Thanks to the metal's ability to maintain and even rise in value during such periods, the addition of either can help offset the economic impacts felt by other items.

At the same time, the temptation to overinvest in silver and gold now, with the price at record highs, should also be avoided. Because both operate better as income protectors versus income producers, experts recommend limiting the precious metal portion of your portfolio to a maximum of 10%.

It's easier than ever to get invested

If it feels like precious metal investing is ubiquitous now, it's understandable because it is. Not only can you invest in silver via the normal channels of jewelers, pawnshops and investing companies, but you can also explore your options via big retailers now, too.

With stores like Costco and Walmart now offering physical silver options, you have more ways than ever to get invested. And you can often do so online, from the comfort of your own home. Familiarize yourself with costs and markups, though, to avoid overpaying. And remember that the $111 per ounce is for pure silver, which you often won't be investing in unless buying silver bars or coins, specifically.

The bottom line

At over $100 per ounce now, it's an exciting time to get invested in silver. But a rising price isn't the only reason to get started now. Just don't make perfect timing your goal here, either. If you need the portfolio protections silver offers, have a safe and trusted way to secure the metal and want to get started before the price grows fully out of reach, now may be the time to take action.