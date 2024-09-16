Popeyes joins growing list of fast-food chains offering value meals

U.S. inflation drops to lowest level since early 2021

With U.S. food prices remaining elevated despite cooling inflation, Popeyes is the latest restaurant chain to jump on the value meal bandwagon in hopes of enticing cash-strapped Americans.

Popeyes is now offering three pieces of fried chicken for five bucks at its restaurants nationwide, according to the chain, which operates 3,800 restaurants globally. Around since 1972, the chain's fried chicken is an option for consumers looking for an enjoyable meal "without breaking the bank," the company announced Monday in a news release.

The move by Popeyes, owned since 2017 by Restaurant Brands International, is among a series of such promotions by quick-service restaurants competing for fewer discretionary dollars as people pull back from spending on restaurants.

McDonald's recently extended its $5 meal deal first unveiled in June after the hamburger chain reported slower growth.

Dunkin' in August debuted a $6 value meal, following Jimmy John's introducing a $10 value meal earlier in the month. Other food giants that have launched value meals in recent months include Burger King, Chili's, Denny's, IHOP, KFC, McDonald's, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Wendy's.