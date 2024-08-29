Watch CBS News
Dunkin' is the latest fast-food chain to offer a value meal

Dunkin' is joining a growing list of restaurant chains offering meal deals to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

The brand known for coffee and donuts is debuting a $6 value meal that includes a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, hash browns and a medium coffee. The deal is being offered nationwide for a limited time, the company said Wednesday in a news release.  

Dunkin' is among several entities owned by Inspire Brands, which also operates Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's and Sonic. Jimmy John's earlier this month introduced a $10 value meal that includes a sandwich, chips, dessert and a fountain drink. 

Other food giants that have launched value meals in recent months include Burger King, Chili's, Denny's, IHOP, KFC, McDonald's, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Wendy's. 

McDonald's announced its $5 value meal promotion in June after reporting slower growth in food traffic at its restaurants. 

A poll by consulting firm Revenue Management Solutions earlier this year found that about 25% of people making under $50,000 are cutting back on fast food, citing cost as a concern. A LendingTree survey released in May found that 78% of consumers now view fast food as a luxury item because of the high cost.

