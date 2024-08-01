These restaurant chains are currently offering deals on their food

Americans have become inflation-fatigued after dealing with month after month of rising food prices, including at fast-food establishments and sit-down restaurants.

Some consumers have become so irked by price increases that they've stopped visiting the drive-thru altogether. But food giants like Burger King, McDonald's and Wendy's have taken notice, with many launching value meal deals this year in hopes of drawing in more customers.

Here's a list of food promos currently being offered by popular restaurant chains:

Burger King

In June, the home of the Whopper began offering a $5 meal to compete with McDonald's. The $5 meal offers customers a choice of one of three sandwiches along with chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. The burger chain didn't give an exact time frame for the offer, but said the $5 meal would begin on a trial basis.

Chili's

Chili's added a chicken sandwich and cheeseburger to its pre-existing lower-priced menu in April. The restaurant chain said customers can order either of those items, plus fries and a drink, for $10.99 from its 3 for Me menu. Chili's first launched 3 for Me in 2022.

Denny's

The restaurant that gave America the Grand Slam breakfast revived its $5.99 All-Day Diner Deals in April. The deal offers customers a choice of quarter-pound cheeseburger, country fried steak, scrambled eggs and cheddar or all-you-can-eat pancakes. Denny's hasn't revealed if or when the promo will end.

IHOP

Speaking of all-you-can-eat flapjacks, the pancake restaurant chain IHOP is offering all-you-can-eat pancakes for $5 until September 15. The promotion is for dine-in customers at U.S.-based locations only. Customers who choose to partake in the promotion will get a full stack of five buttermilk pancakes to begin with, followed by additional flapjacks served two at a time, on an as-requested basis.

KFC

KFC began offering its Taste of KFC Deals in April. One of the meals includes two pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit for $4.99. Another value meal, offered on Tuesdays, entails a bucket of eight pieces of chicken for $10. KFC said both promos will last until the end of 2024.

McDonald's

McDonald's launched a temporary $5 value meal promotion, which began June 25 and has been extended, according to the fast-food chain. The deal includes a choice of McChicken sandwich, McDouble hamburger or four-piece chicken nuggets, plus small fries and a small drink.

Starbucks

In June, Starbucks launched its "pairings" menu, which allows customers to buy a tall-sized hot or iced coffee or tea and a croissant for $5. Under the deal customers can also get a tall-sized coffee or tea with a breakfast sandwich at $6 or $7, depending on the sandwich. Starbucks hasn't revealed when the pairings menu deal will end.

Taco Bell

Last month, Taco Bell introduced its $7 Luxe Cravings Box. The meal includes a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium drink. The Yum Brands-owned chain said Luxe Cravings is a temporary promotion but didn't say when the deal would end.

Wendy's

In May, Wendy's began offering customers a $3 breakfast combo deal that includes an egg and cheese English muffin sandwich with bacon or sausage, and a small side of seasoned potatoes. Breakfast hours begin between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time, depending on the restaurant, according to the Wendy's website. Breakfast ends at 10:30 a.m. at the latest.