Pope Leo XIV accepts Bishop David Zubik's retirement from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, appoints new bishop

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will have its 13th bishop in its history.

The Holy See announced that Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop David Zubik at 6 a.m. local time. Zubik reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 last September.

In his place, Pope Leo named Auxiliary Bishop Mark Eckman as the 13th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

"With a grateful and humble heart, I accept this appointment and ask for the prayers of all the faithful," Bishop Eckman said. "Together, we will continue the mission of Jesus Christ with hope."

Bishop Eckman will be installed officially on Monday, July 14, 2025, in a special mass at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland.

"I am both grateful and thrilled with this appointment," Bishop Zubik wrote in a letter to clergy and staff. "Bishop Eckman knows the diocese, and we know him as an exceptional pastor, and outstanding administrator - truly an exemplary priest."

Bishop Eckman has been an auxiliary bishop since 2022 and is a longtime parish priest.

Zubik and Eckman make a public appearance after announcement

Zubik and Eckman appeared at a news conference on Wednesday along with diocese employees and officials.

While Zubik was able to give remarks on his departure, he pledged his support for now Bishop Eckman prior to his installation next month.

Eckman is a Western Pennsylvania native from Bethel Park and has served as the auxiliary bishop since 2022. Along with that, he also served in central administration for the last 12 years.

Eckman said he was nervous when he first received the call about his appointment because he was expecting to be sent somewhere else, but when he found out he would remain in Pittsburgh, he was settled.

He also mentioned some of his key priorities for his leadership moving forward, and one of those is making more inroads with younger members, referring to them as both the future of the church and the present.

"On our end, we have to formulate and help develop their faith," he said.

Now, Zubik said he doesn't plan to be a couch potato after his retirement, saying he will be involved with various programs, including some specific outreach with Catholic Charities.