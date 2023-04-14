Owamni founder Sean Sherman named among Time's 100 most influential in 2023

Owamni executive chef named among Time's 100 most influential Owamni executive chef named among Time's 100 most influential 00:52

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities chef has landed on Time Magazine's list of the most influential people of 2023.

Owamni founder Sean Sherman opened his Minneapolis restaurant in 2021, and it's been racking up acclaim and awards ever since.

Time says he "has had a major impact on revitalizing and revolutionizing Native cuisine in the U.S." The magazine went on to say "He has galvanized a new generation of Indigenous chefs to honor their culinary heritage and to decolonize their diets."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 3: Chef Sean Sherman, The Sioux Chef, owner and chef at Owamni prepares cricket, an ingredient used in Owamni Cricket Seed Mix menu item at Owamni in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 3, 2023. Jaida Grey Eagle for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sherman's honors were written by "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who added, "Sean has inspired many people, myself included, to become more curious about Native communities, the beauty of their dishes, and the importance of eating harmoniously with Mother Nature. He's a powerful force of good in the culinary world and beyond."

Owamni last year was also named the best new restaurant at the prestigious James Beard Awards. Sherman, in his acceptance speech, said that win was about much more than food.

"We're still here, you know. Our people are here, our ancestors are proud tonight, because we're doing something different," Sherman said.

That includes cooking with diverse ingredients like quail, bison, dandelion, sunflower and toasted crickets.