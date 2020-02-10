Luke Perry wasn't included in Oscars' "In Memoriam," and fans are outraged

Luke Perry was not included in the "In Memoriam" tribute at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday night, causing some disappointment across social media.

Perry, best known for his role in "Beverly Hills, 90210," died in March 2019 after suffering a stroke. He was 52 years old. The last movie he appeared in was Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," a film that received multiple Academy Award nominations and took home two Oscars, including best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.

But as Billie Eilish performed a mournful rendition of the Beatles' song "Yesterday" during the "In Memoriam" segment of the ceremony, fans realized the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had left Perry out. The segment included tributes to Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas, who both passed recently— but Perry was snubbed.

Perry was not the only well-known actor who didn't make the cut in this year's "In Memoriam." Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep at the age of 20 due to a seizure, was also left out, as was Tim Conway, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his role in "The Carol Burnett Show," who also appeared in many big-screen comedies.

While the actors were not included in the Oscars ceremony, they do appear in the online "In Memoriam" gallery of photos on the Academy's website.

"Luke Perry wasn't in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!!" one Twitter user protested.

Luke Perry wasn’t in the In Memorial?? He was literally in one of the most nominated films of the night!! Disrespectful!! 😒 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qILlmPLTgr — Jesse Manuel Quiles (@_jessemanuel_) February 10, 2020

Many more expressed their outrage, causing his name to trend within minutes.

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed. — jen🤠 (@jenjkellerr) February 10, 2020

The fact that The Academy failed to include Luke Perry AND Cameron Boyce in their tribute is something I still haven’t been able to wrap my head around #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QvaH36IXyH — sara⛄️❄️ (@sarareneexo) February 10, 2020

@theacademy Really? No Luke Perry included in the in memoriam tribute? Spare me that he was on TV...he was in the movie that was nominated for best picture...are you kidding me! Rude! #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/F7C9Eghmv8 — Katherine Yelen (@kyelen) February 10, 2020

The Academy has not commented on Perry and others not being mentioned in the segment.