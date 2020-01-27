World mourns loss of NBA legend Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash
Tributes continued pouring in from around the world Monday for Kobe Bryant, an American icon whose cultural impact went far beyond the NBA, after Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday northwest of Los Angeles. Bryant was 41 years old.
The news brought a massive crowd to the Staples Center, where Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles. The tributes continued inside at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, during which host Alicia Keys called the stadium "the house that Kobe Bryant built."
Crews will continue to scour the crash scene Monday. Officials said it could take as long as a week to collect all of the evidence, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Michael Jordan says Bryant "was like a little brother to me"
All-time NBA great Michael Jordan says "words can't describe the pain" he's feeling over the death of Kobe Bryant.
Jordan issued a statement through his agent and spokesperson, Estee Portnoy:
Jordan also retweeted a tribute from Nike, with whom both icons have long been associated:
Naomi Osaka: "Thank you for existing"
Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted a letter she wrote to Bryant as her way of expressing grief:
Grammy performers have Bryant jersey on stage
Lil Nas X started the performance of "Old Town Road" with a #24 Bryant jersey on stage. Nas was then joined by an all-star cast including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and BTS
Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. performed "Walk This Way" at the Grammys, with a member of Run DMC.'s entourage holding up a #24 Lakers jersey. Run DMC. also paid tribute to their late band member, Jam Master Jay, who died in 2002, by using his logo as a backdrop.
Magic Johnson: "I thought he was going to live forever"
NBA legend Magic Johnson spoke movingly about Bryant's legacy on and off the court in an emotional phone interview with CBS Los Angeles.
"I thought he was going to live forever. I thought he was invincible," said Johnson. "He played like that. He walked like that. He was a confident young man."
In the heartfelt tribute, Johnson shared moments that he had with Bryant, and reflected on their relationship, his impact on the city of Los Angeles and his role as a father.
"We will always remember what Kobe Bryant did on the court. We will remember what he did off the court and for the city. I do not think right now that we can put it into words what he meant for Los Angeles. I will miss him," Johnson shared.
"When you put on that uniform, the Laker uniform, there was nobody who took more pride in being a Laker than Kobe. It was amazing."
Johnson played point guard for the Lakers for 13 seasons before he retired. Bryant played all 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning three consecutive championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.
"We need Kobe to be around. And our kids who idolized him. And the fan base who idolized him. There was more for him to do. He died way too early. And he left quite a legacy," Johnson said.
"He was special. God created the special basketball player and the special man. We will miss him, " he continued. "He impacted the world. And very few athletes get to impact the world like Kobe Bryant did."
Shaquille O'Neal tweets "there's no words"
Shaquille O'Neal, Bryant's teammate on the Lakers, tweeted "there's no words" and that he is "crying right now." He also tweeted photos of the two of them together.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "This loss is just hard to comprehend"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time NBA leading scorer, posted a video of his reaction to Bryant's death. Abdul-Jabbar said he had known Bryant's father and had known Bryant since he was young.
"It's hard for me to understand how this is affecting Joe and his wife," Abdul-Jabbar said. "So to Kobe's family, I want to send my most sincere and heartfelt regrets and prayers and my thoughts are with you guys. Kobe was an incredible family man — he loved his wife and daughters, he was an incredible athlete and a leader in a lot of ways — he inspired a whole generation of young athletes."
Abdul-Jabbar said he was at the 2006 game when Bryant scored 81 points. "I will always remember as one of the highlights of one of things I have learned and observed in sports," Abdul-Jabbar said.