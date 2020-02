Historic moments at Oscars 2020 The 92nd Academy Awards were all about historic moments and tackling recent controversy. The South Korean thriller "Parasite" upset the frontrunner "1917" to become the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. It was a surprising ending after all four acting frontrunners won their statues as expected. “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier reports that the night's event was also punctuated by politics.