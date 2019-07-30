Disney star Cameron Boyce died of "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, autopsy reveals

An autopsy confirmed 20-year-old Cameron Boyce's death was the result of "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," the Los Angeles County coroner's office said Tuesday. His family had earlier said the Disney star suffered from an ongoing medical condition.

An autopsy report released Tuesday states the "Descendants" star was found unresponsive at home on July 6, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The family statement called Boyce one of the world's brightest lights, and described his family as heartbroken over his sudden death.

Disney Channel canceled the red-carpet premiere of "Descendants 3" after Boyce's death, and said Friday's telecast will be dedicated to Boyce's memory.

The Disney Channel star was known for his roles as Carlos in the "Descendants" franchise and Luke in the Disney show "Jessie." Several of his Disney Channel co-stars and other high-profile celebrities remembered Boyce on social media — including former first lady Michelle Obama and Adam Sandler.

"I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce—on set, at the White House, and on a service project—enough time to recognize that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart," Obama wrote on Instagram. "Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans."