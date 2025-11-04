How each NYC neighborhood voted in the mayoral race

For the first time since 1969, more than 2 million people cast their votes for New York City mayor, sending 34-year-old Zohran Mamdani to City Hall.

CBS News projected Mamdani as the winner, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. He won every borough except Staten Island, which went for Cuomo.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, campaigned hard on the cost of living — top of mind for voters across the five boroughs. Per CBS News exit polls, three in four voters said the cost of housing is a major problem. Throughout the mayoral race, Mamdani pledged a rent freeze on rent-stabilized units and said he would build more affordable housing across the city.

How each neighborhood voted

Most of Manhattan went for Mamdani, with the exception of the Upper East Side, Midtown East, Murray Hill, Tribeca and Battery Park City.

In Queens, Mamdani took Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside, while Cuomo won Bayside, Flushing and Douglaston. Cuomo fared better in many neighborhoods in south Brooklyn, including Borough Park, Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay. Meanwhile, Mamdani easily won the north Brooklyn neighborhoods of Williamsburg, Greenpoint and Bed-Stuy.

Cuomo outperformed Mamdani across most of Staten Island, with the exception of most of the north shore neighborhoods.

Click around the map below to see how your neighborhood voted.