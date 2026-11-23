Nvidia's stunning about-face on Monday to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO undermines the credibility of its board of directors and raises questions about its commitment to enforcing the company's own rules, according to corporate governance experts.

Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov. 12 after revelations that he had an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for China. In announcing its decision to rehire Huang, the company's board said it had concluded that reinstating him "poses no national security risk," citing input it had received from senior U.S. officials.

Yet in reversing itself, Nvidia is undermining its own corporate code of conduct and could expose the company to potential legal liability, Charles Elson, founding director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, told CBS News.

"It shows a weakness, and I think, frankly, a lack of courage to stand behind the correct decision they made to suggest he resign. That was the right decision," he said.

Nvidia's code of conduct stipulates that personal relationships can create a conflict of interest and instructs employees to ask themselves whether they could defend an action if it were made public on social media or known to colleagues. If not, the policy states, "do not proceed."

"A company culture that allows this sort of stuff to occur ultimately will kill the company itself," Elson said.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In announcing Huang's return, Nvidia Board Chairman Harvey Jones said the board "believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

Bowing to political pressure?

Technology industry leaders and President Trump celebrated Huang's return. Investors also cheered the return of the man who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and whom many view as synonymous with the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector. The company's stock price surged more than 31% on Monday, quickly bolstering its market value by $1 trillion.

At the same time, the move drew swift condemnation from Democratic and Republican lawmakers, who said the board's decision could put America's national security at risk by undermining efforts to strengthen chip export controls to China.

Despite Nvidia's stock market gain on Monday, governance experts said Nvidia directors failed to live up to their fiduciary duty to act in the best interest of shareholders, including ensuring the company's long-term value.

"They are there for the difficult times. They are the shareholders' fiduciary and lifeboat pick to navigate through a crisis," said Betsy Atkins, who has served on dozens of private and public company boards. "That's their job — deliberate and make the right business judgment."

President Trump told CNBC in a phone interview on Monday that he spoke to Nvidia's board and convinced directors to reinstate Huang, raising questions about whether the board may have bowed to political pressure.

Shiva Rajgopal, a Columbia Business School professor who studies corporate governance, said Mr. Trump's move put Nvidia directors in a difficult position, given the U.S. government's importance as a stakeholder in the company.

"I don't know whether any board would have been able to say no to the president," he told CBS News.

Nvidia's 10-person board, which includes the former president of Taco Bell and a former vice chairman of Goldman Sachs, was lacking in critical ways even before bringing Huang back, Rajgopal added.

"I don't see a whole lot of expertise in, say, export controls, chip architecture, or foundry supply chain," he said.

Several high-profile CEOs have been ousted after their relationships with employees and customers came under scrutiny, such as former McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook. But it's rare for a CEO to exit under a cloud only for the board to swiftly bring them back.

The only other high-profile case cited by experts was in 2023, when OpenAI's board decided to rehire CEO Sam Altman just days after pushing him out over questions about his ability to lead the AI startup.

Huang's reinstatement is noteworthy given allegations that he violated Nvidia's code of conduct at least twice, Elson said. Huang allegedly had a relationship with Alice Huang, who U.S. intelligence has linked to China's Ministry of State Security. At the time, Alice Huang was an executive at an Nvidia customer, Singapore data center Megaspeed.

The Trump administration on Monday formally restricted Megaspeed from buying advanced semiconductor chips. Megaspeed has been accused of transferring high-tech Nvidia chips that power AI to China, a charge the company denies. China also denies targeting Jensen Huang in an intelligence operation.

Huang also had an extramarital affair with a subordinate at Nvidia, according to The New York Times, while Reuters reported that he had an intimate relationship with a second employee at the company. Huang's connections to Alice Huang (no relation) have raised concerns that Nvidia was providing its AI chips to China in violation of U.S. export rules.