Sam Altman leaving OpenAI, with its board saying it "no longer has confidence" in his leadership

Sam Altman, one of the best-known figures in artificial intelligence, has been pushed out as CEO at OpenAI, with the company announcing on Friday that its board "no longer has confidence" in his leadership.

Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will take the helm as the company's interim CEO.

"Mr. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the company said in its statement.

