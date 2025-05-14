Northern Minnesota wildfires burn more than 37K acres; investigations ongoing

Nearly 37,000 acres have burned since Sunday as three wildfires continue to rage in northern Minnesota, none of which have been contained.

The Jenkins Creek Fire northwest of Duluth grew from 6,800 acres on Tuesday to roughly 20,600 acres Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System. The fire is centered near Hoyt Lakes, and is burning in mixed boreal forest and grassy ground cover.

The Camp House Fire — the first fire to be reported on Sunday afternoon — grew to nearly 15,000 acres. The fire has since destroyed dozens of structures. Forest service officials say firefighters are engaged in full sppression tactics and are providing protection to threatened structures. "Lake turbulance" winds have been challenging operations, officials say, but the fire hasn't seen as much growth as the Jenkins Creek Fire.

The Three Lakes/Munger Shaw Fire, the smallest of the trio, had spread to 1,700 acres, according to officials.

According to KBJR, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating suspects accused of starting the Camp House Fire. A group of campers had left a fire unattended, and when they returned the fire had spread beyond their control, the DNR learned. Officials say investigations for all three fires are ongoing.

Weather conditions in the Arrowhead region have improved slightly, as a wave of humidity moves in and storms are expected to develop on Thursday. NEXT Weather Meteorologists say the area could see about an inch of rain, which would ease the dry conditions firefighters are facing.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday activated the Minnesota National Guard and its helicopters to aid the fire fight. Officials are reminding people, including drone pilots, to keep away from all the areas impacted by the wildfires so firefighters can effectively do their jobs. Walz pleaded for those asked to evacuate to do so.

"I know these are difficult decisions to make," he said at a news conference on Tuesday. "I would make the case again the plea for your own safety."

The governor says his office has already made contact with FEMA should federal assistance be needed.

Due to the fires, a portion of the Laurentian Ranger District is closed in the Superior National Forest, prohibiting visitor entry at campsites, trails and recreation sites.

"I might watch it burn down"

In Buffalo, Eric Tanttila can only watch the fires from afar — a live feed of his Brimson cabin shows smoke moving in — but the cabin standing.

"If it's not into our property by now – it's just at the doorstep," Tanttila said Wednesday. "My expectations are that I might watch it burn down . . . so yeah. It's pretty tough."

Tanttila says he's watched for years as spruce bud worm killed trees across his property. He tried to cut down as many as possible, but he feels it was the perfect fuel for the now raging fire.

"There's so much dry tinder with the trees that have been dying up there. I always felt it was kind of a matter of if – but a matter of when," he said.

Now, he hopes the cabin, which was hand built in the 1980s, survives the week.

How you can help

If you want to help the crews fighting the wildfires and the people being evacuated, you can send donations to the Wildland Fire Foundation.