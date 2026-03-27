Nearly a dozen "No Kings" protests planned across North Texas this weekend

Hundreds of people are expected to attend nearly a dozen different "No Kings" protests planned across North Texas on Saturday.

There has been a wave of protests across the country organized by various groups since President Donald Trump began his second term in office in January 2025. The "No Kings" campaign brought many of those organizations together for a coordinated effort.

The protests are planned for this Saturday, March 28, in the following cities: Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, Arlington, Denton, Southlake, Carrollton, Garland & McKinney.

The protests are part of a nationwide "No Kings" day, where protests are being held all across the country.

Back in October of last year, Dallas Police estimated about 3,000 people gathered at Pacific Plaza. Protesters took over the streets of downtown, walking about a mile before regrouping.

CBS News Texas will have crews at the protests and will bring you live updates as they happen.