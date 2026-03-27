No Kings organizers coordinate next round of rallies in Detroit and Michigan this Saturday

The next in a series of No Kings public demonstrations across the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, including planned events in Detroit and Michigan.

There has been a wave of protests under various organizations across the country since Donald Trump began his second term as president in January 2025. The "No Kings" campaign brought many of those organizations together for a coordinated effort.

Saturday's schedule includes at least 40 events in Southeast Michigan taking place at various times, in communities such as Brighton, Monroe, Oxford, Pontiac, Sterling Heights and West Bloomfield Township. There will also be a rally at Grand Circus Park in Detroit.

The Lansing rally speakers at the Michigan Capitol are expected to include Rep. Emily Dievendorf (D-Lansing) and community organizers Tashmica Torok and Will Lawrence, according to the Lansing No Kings organizers.

The June 14 No Kings rallies included over 20 events across Southeast Michigan. The October 18 rallies included about 30 events in the region.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 18, 2025.