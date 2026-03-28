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Chicago No Kings protest planned in Grant Park on Saturday

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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As crowds gather for the No Kings protest, rolling street closures are expected near Chicago's Grant Park and The Loop on Saturday. 

The demonstration, organized in part by Indivisible Chicago and the ACLU of Illinois, will start at 1:30 p.m.at Butler Field in Grant Park. Protesters will then march around The Loop. 

The march is expected to cause rolling street closures for drivers and bus routes. The march is expected to end around 4:30 p.m. at Grant Park. 

There are additional No Kings protests being held on Saturday in most Chicago suburbs as well.

Previous Chicago No Kings protests have drawn tens of thousands of people to the Loop and Daley Plaza

Later: Thousands of people traveled downtown Saturday for the Chicago "No Kings" protest in Grant Park.

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