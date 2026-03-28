Thousands turn out for Minnesota's No Kings Rally; one of many across the U.S.

Thousands came out for Minnesota's "No Kings" rally at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday. The event, designated as the national flagship rally, was one of thousands across the United States.

Organizers of the rally believe it is the largest in the state's history, estimating over 200,000 attendees.

Protests began at noon across three sites in St. Paul: Harriet Island, St. Paul College and Western Sculpture Park, before culminating on the Capitol grounds.

The rally drew in big names, including: singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, actor and activist Jane Fonda and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who all took to the stage during the nearly three-hour event.

Springsteen performed his song "Streets of Minneapolis," which he wrote in response to the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti during Operation Metro Surge. Springsteen will also kick off his latest tour in Minnesota.

Joan Baez also performed at Saturday's event, with local musical groups Minnesota Singing Resistance and Brass Solidarity Band. Together they performed 'Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round.' Baez told the crowd she first sang that song with Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 60 years ago in Montgomery, Alabama.

Minnesotans Show Up

"Every American should be making their voices heard and that's what we're out here trying to do," said Chris Haefner of West Saint Paul.

Haefner was one of thousands who marched from Harriet Island to the Capitol. Other crowds did the same from Saint Paul College and the Western Sculpture Park.

WCCO

Minnesotans of all different ages and backgrounds turned out.

"I feel like we can make an impact," said 12-year-old Jaiden of St. Paul.

"I've been outraged for months, I'm exhausted, but I'm still out on the streets every week with my friends," said Steve Kaufman of Mendota Heights.

"It's a common cause. Democracy," said John Bodle of Saint Paul when asked what brought him and another stranger together during the march.

Bodle also said democracy is their driving force, compassion is their hopeful solution.

"I strongly believe that the empathy and compassion has to come back around," said Tony Morrissette of Farmington. "That is the spearhead to sovereign hearts like we have to do it."

The last 'No Kings' rally was in October 2025. WCCO noticed this time around, protesters chatted a lot more about Immigration Customs and Enforcement, chanted the names of Renee Good and Alex Pretti and also witnessed many signs regarding the war in Iran.