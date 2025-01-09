With Super Bowl approaching, New Orleans brings on security expert one week after deadly attack, amid lawsuits and investigations into barrier mismanagement

One week following a deadly terror attack on New Orleans' iconic Bourbon Street, fourteen crosses neatly line the entrance to the thoroughfare famous across the globe as a symbol of a good time. As the community mourns, many locals' grief has turned to anger over failed barriers that some argue could have saved lives.

Some victims and family members of victims of the attack sued the city on Thursday — a week and one day since the attack — claiming city leaders dropped the ball.

"Appropriate barriers, temporary or otherwise, were not erected," the lawsuit claims. "Ultimately, the City and its Contractors had express warnings about a vehicle ramming attack occurring on Bourbon Street."

Others are planning to file suit, as well.

"Residents and visitors trusted New Orleans officials to ensure their safety, and it is deeply troubling to have preliminary information that municipal leaders were clearly aware of the vulnerability of Bourbon Street to the predictable and preventable events that ultimately occurred on January 1," said Antonio M. Romanucci, an attorney representing some victims, in a news release Wednesday. "The violation of public trust is disturbing, and we are fiercely committed to seeking accountability in this case."

People commemorate the victims of the New Year's Day terror attack on Bourbon Street, New Orleans. Patrick O'niell Little Jr/Anadolu via Getty Images

According to a 2019 report into New Orleans's security measures, investigators found the city could be vulnerable, writing, "the risk of terrorism - specifically mass shootings and vehicular attacks - remains highly possible while moderately probable."

With Super Bowl Sunday just one month away, the New Orleans City Council's Public Works and Criminal Justice Committees met Wednesday to discuss the barriers that were broken or not deployed at the time of the attack, and what plans are in place moving forward to ensure sufficient layers of protection will be implemented in the pedestrian zones of the French Quarter.

CBS News has confirmed that, at the time of the attack, a metal wedge barrier in the street meant to block vehicles was malfunctioning and was down, as were metal bollards at intersections the attacker drove through along Bourbon Street.

Police said the attacker drove around police cars that were parked to block the street from traffic. However, CBS News confirmed yellow archers meant to block vehicle traffic on sidewalks were not deployed. New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the day after the attack that she was unaware the city had them.

New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas, who is also chair of the criminal justice committee, asked Kirkpatrick in Wednesday's meeting about the current condition of the barriers and who maintains them.

Kirkpatrick said she did not wish to speak about that at the meeting, but would answer more questions and provide full transparency in due time, adding "That time is not now."

An audibly flabbergasted crowd gasped in reaction during Wednesday's meeting as city leaders appeared unsure who — or which department — is supposed to be in charge of maintaining the barriers.

"To not have an inventory of the condition, especially given that this isn't a new thing, it's not only concerning, but I think it would have gone a long way within the last week or so to prepare a list of what we do have and how it's functioning," Thomas said. "Is it public works, is it homeland security, where is it housed? ... Are they 21st century? ... There's a lot more to learn."

Kirkpatrick stood by her department and her leadership, adding in her remarks to the council Wednesday, "I will not resign."

Thomas declined to comment about any pending lawsuits.

At a news conference Thursday, the city's mayor and police superintendent declined to comment about any litigation, as well.

Security expert Bill Bratton comes on board

Kirkpatrick said after careful consideration over the weekend, she decided to bring in a security consultant and domestic terrorism investigation expert — Bill Bratton.

Bill Bratton speaks at a news conference in New Orleans. CBS News

Bratton previously served as the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Police Commissioner for Boston and, most recently, New York City.

Kirkpatrick said Bratton's consultancy is currently pegged for a three-month term in New Orleans, with the aim of helping guide the city's decisions on how to best strengthen its defenses.

Thursday, a day after the heated city council committee meeting, Bratton arrived in the Big Easy and spoke publicly in a news conference at New Orleans Police Headquarters.

Bratton began his remarks Thursday by complimenting Kirkpatrick and the extensive amount of security planning that has already been accomplished for Super Bowl Sunday in February and the dozens of Mardi Gras parades scheduled between now and Fat Tuesday in March.

He also commended the city's mayor, LaToya Cantrell, for lobbying to acquire a heightened security designation from the Department of Homeland Security for Mardi Gras and Super Bowl events, which the mayor said was "huge for our city," and will help with safety resources.

He said he and his team had already had a two-hour briefing session with police and the city's mayor, adding the subject of the barriers was discussed.

Bratton said he and his team will focus on the "three 'P's" — partnership, problem-solving, and prevention — adding that his team will review current inventories and collaborate with multiple partners, including the NFL, to evaluate best barrier options to keep New Orleans safer in the future.

Meanwhile, the city council indicated Wednesday it would quickly start an investigation into the barriers and how to ensure they are properly utilized in the future. "No expense will be spared," said Councilman Jean Paul "JP" Morrell.

The state attorney general is investigating the attack and the city's barrier issues, CBS News has learned.

Bratton said his team will be in communication with the investigating agencies to ensure his final report will consider all potential past issues to help inform a stronger path forward for New Orleans.

Bratton said the city's Police and Justice Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is paying for his services. Bratton said a pricetag for his contract is still being finalized, but he would be open to disclosing that amount when the terms are complete.

He stressed there will be "as much transparency as possible" with his work in the Big Easy, adding, "we're not doing a secret report."

"The idea is to inform and shape the paradigm as they go forward," Bratton said.

Time of the essence to strengthen the Big Easy's security

As of Thursday, there is exactly one month to the day until Super Bowl Sunday. Leading up to the big game, dozens of Mardi Gras parades are expected to be held in the Big Easy, which New Orleans Police say will face careful security planning and additional safety scrutiny.

Asked how he and his team will get results in time for these crowded events, Bratton replied, "The team that has been selected for this has a broad amount of experience, particularly the New York people I'll be bringing in... two of the top counterterrorism experts in the country... one... is the smartest person in the country on the issue of bollards and barriers, so there's a lot of experience, (and) they're quick learners, quick assimilators."

Mayor Cantrell added the city will be welcoming additional representatives from DHS on Friday, who she says will help coordinate security plans for ongoing Mardi Gras parades and upcoming Super Bowl festivities.

At Wednesday's city council meeting, several local residents spoke passionately about their concerns over what they described as a lack of safety protections in the French Quarter.

New Orleans City Council members listen to a resident speak during a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. CBS News

"I am disappointed," said New Orleans resident Lindsey Garcia at Wednesday's meeting. "Having an investigation starting tomorrow is too late."

Another public commenter, Nefteria Addison, attended the Wednesday council meeting solely to ask for resources for her 14-year-old nephew who no longer has a mother. Her sister, Latasha Polk, was killed in the New Year's Day attack.

"While money is great, it won't bring my sister back, and we need a long-term plan to move forward ... there are milestones that are getting ready to come up in his life that will come about that he's going to need the support for," Addison said.

She says she doesn't blame the attack on anyone but the suspect, who was also killed during the attack, but she feels city leaders should use this as an opportunity to grow and make the city stronger and safer.

"I think that they're not working together as a unit," Addison said on Wednesday. "Part of assuming the role of leadership, you have to be okay with sitting in the hot seat."