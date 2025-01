New Orleans ramps up security ahead of Super Bowl, Mardi Gras One week after the deadly attack on Bourbon Street in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, New Orleans has brought in a security expert to help guide the city's plans in the near future. As the city faces lawsuits and investigations concerning the supposed mismanagement of safety barriers, New Orleans is preparing for the Super Bowl and dozens of parades in the coming weeks leading up to Mardi Gras. Kati Weis reports.