"Never Too Late": Vlad Duthiers tests his acting skills as he achieves childhood dream

"CBS Mornings" featured host Vladimir Duthiers said he's always marveled at classic film performances.

His lifelong passion for acting goes back to high school, where Duthiers performed in a play. He also played a news anchor in the "Jack Ryan" series and the movie "Smile 2." Duthiers said he's always dreamed of playing a fictional role on screen.

In the latest installment of the "CBS Mornings" series, Never Too Late, Duthiers wanted to expand his skills.

He visited the renowned Stella Adler Center for the Arts, founded by actress Stella Adler, whose students included Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando.

Instructor Pete McElligott helped Duthiers tap into his imagination.

"The writer will tell me it's a fine day, it's my job to discover what makes that day fine," McElligot explained to Duthiers.

For a deeper dive, Duthiers visited the William Esper Studio in New York and worked with actor Jennifer Monaco. She's trained in the Meisner method, which is a technique that emphasizes spontaneity and instinct.

They started with a Meisner technique exercise involving repetition before rehearsing dialogue from one of Duthiers' favorite films, "An Officer and a Gentleman."

Duthiers was then ready to put his new skills to the test. Monaco wrote "Ten Days," a romantic comedy scene she developed based on their work together. After rehearsing with both instructors, Duthiers performed takes on camera with actor Chloe Fineman of "Saturday Night Live," who is also a Stella Adler alumna.

With the help of Monaco and McElligott coaching, Duthiers said he proved it's never too late to begin learning to act.

