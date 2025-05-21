"Never Too Late": Anthony Mason pursues longtime painting passion

Anthony Mason trades music notes for brushstrokes in "Never Too Late"

CBS News senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason has a passion for music, but in the "CBS Mornings" "Never Too Late" series, he's showcasing his longtime love for art.

As a kid, Mason watched his stepfather paint. He said taking painting lessons was an effort to see what his stepfather saw and understand him.

While Mason has interviewed dozens of artists, he recently had the opportunity to try his own hand at painting at the Arts Students League of New York.

With help from his teacher, painter Sharon Sprung, Mason started with the basics.

"So what I want to do first is introduce you to the concept of composition," said Sprung, as she took Mason through the process.

They chose to paint apples as a beginners' subject and first had to arrange them.

"They're almost like they're leaning into each other to me," said Mason. "What I'm always looking for in storytelling is a certain tension. You can feel a certain energy going somewhere."

Mason then did a charcoal sketch before selecting a paintbrush.

"When you do it with paint, it feels so much more … intimidating," Mason said.

Blending paint was another challenge, but Sprung kept an eye on each brushstroke.

"I'm getting an 'F' on mixing," he said, laughing.

The duo then paused to assess their progress.

"Take a moment of reflection, appreciation," Sprung said. "So, looking good. It's got form. You're gonna give it more form."

The Art Students League, where Sprung studied and now teaches, is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Many renowned artists have worked in its studios, including Norman Rockwell, Jackson Pollock and Alice Neel.

Sprung has painted a portrait of Michelle Obama that hangs in the White House. In her Brooklyn, New York, studio, she's currently working on a portrait of former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"It gives me a sense of order and security in the world and the paint is so sensual and so beautiful. This is sanity to me and it's still enough outta control that it's a mystery and magical," Sprung said.

Doubt, some say, is part of the art process — even for great artists.

"You could make one great brush stroke and think 'Oh, that's brilliant,' and then you make another one and ruin the whole thing," Mason said about his own piece of art.

After two lessons, Mason said he may not have created a masterpiece, but something magical.

"Thank you, coach," he told Sprung as he reflected on his work.

Our "CBS Mornings" series Never Too Late highlights stories of people conquering new challenges or embracing a second chapter at any age in life. Watch the 6-week run, showcasing "CBS Mornings" anchors and correspondents achieving their dreams — both big and small. Share your own Never Too Late story here for a chance to get featured on the show.