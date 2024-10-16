"Smile 2" actors Naomi Scott, Ray Nicholson and Rosemarie DeWitt on continuing movie's eerie legacy

With Halloween just around the corner, "Smile 2," the highly anticipated horror sequel, is ready to hit theaters.

Following the success of the original, which grossed $200 million globally, "Smile 2" continues the eerie story of a deadly curse passed on after witnessing someone's death. This time, the movie follows pop superstar Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott, as she battles the pressures of fame, a traumatic past and the madness brought on by the curse.

"She is going through a lot that I think people can relate to in an very unrelatable context," Scott said. "I think she feels isolated. She feels like people are looking at her, but not seeing her."

Director Parker Finn shared how his childhood in the Midwest shaped his love for horror.

"I was a movie-obsessed kid growing up in like, gloomy Northeastern Ohio. It always kind of feels like Halloween there," Finn said.

The relationship between Skye and her mother, played Rosemarie DeWitt, was layered, thanks to Finn's writing.

"Parker wrote this really nuanced script that could almost play like a drama. It was really skillfully laid out," said DeWitt.

Ray Nicholson, son of the legendary actor Jack Nicholson, plays Paul Hudson, Skye's boyfriend.

In one memorable moment, his sinister smile in the film drew comparisons to his father's famous performance in The Shining. When asked if his father had given him any advice on the genre, Nicholson replied, "My dad and I don't talk that much about acting… I think it's important for me to find my way."

He added, "My mom says, 'Ray, you were such a beautiful boy, and then you started to look like your father.'"

Finn also spoke about the significance of sound in Smile 2.

"I love to try to avoid what we might think of as typical horror sounds ... I want it to feel fresh and different, so it can get under your skin," he said.

"When you go to see a horror film in theaters, it's a communal experience," Nicholson said. "You don't want to be scared alone."

"Smile 2" is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which is part of CBS' parent company, Paramount Global. "Smile 2" hits theaters on Oct. 18.