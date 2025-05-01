"Never Too Late": Nate Burleson faces his fear of sharks in cage-free dive

"Never Too Late": Nate Burleson dives into open water with a shark encounter

Miles off the coast of Oahu's North Shore, the choppy crystal-blue Pacific waters are home to one of nature's most misunderstood predators — the Galapagos shark.

"CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson recently joined the watermen of Island View Hawaii to confront his lifelong fear of sharks, swimming cage-free among these majestic creatures as part of "CBS Mornings" "Never Too Late" series showcasing new experiences.

"They are so majestic, powerful. Unbelievable man. I can't believe I did that," Burleson said moments after emerging from the water. "I don't even know what I was expecting, but I wasn't expecting that."

The expedition, which followed Burleson's previous fear-conquering skydive with the U.S. Army, brought him face-to-face with nine Galapagos sharks — creatures that can grow to more than 10 feet long with 14 rows of serrated teeth.

Dr. Andrew Rossiter, director of the Waikiki Aquarium in Honolulu, said that while sharks are indeed predators, humans are not their natural prey.

"I've literally seen hundreds and hundreds of sharks while I've been diving," Rossiter said. "Not so much scared, but I've always been in awe of them, because I know what they could do, potentially."

Burleson's mother was less enthusiastic about her son's adventure when he called to inform her.

"Oh I don't feel good about that at all," she told him. "You're serious, Nathaniel? I don't trust you. I don't trust the sharks and I don't trust the water! Period!"

Despite his mother's concerns, Burleson found unexpected peace once in the water.

"I felt comfortable around them," he reflected. "The way they circle around, and like peep you out... and if you look at them and you're like 'what's up fam?' They will just cruise on by. It's amazing."

The experience changed his perspective, fostered in part by 1975's blockbuster "Jaws," which altered how generations view ocean predators.

"There was a mutual respect," Burleson said.

