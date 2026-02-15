Savannah Guthrie posts new video 2 weeks after mother Nancy Guthrie's abduction: "It is never too late to do the right thing"

Savannah Guthrie posted a new video Sunday night pleading for her mother Nancy Guthrie's return and urging whoever is holding her to "do the right thing."

"It's been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say we still have hope, and we still believe," the "Today" show co0host said in a video posted to Instagram.

"And I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, that it's never too late. And you're not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. We believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. And it's never too late."

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since Feb. 1. She was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, when she had dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law. Police believe she was abducted in the middle of the night.

Last week, the FBI released video and images of a suspect captured on a Google Nest camera outside Nancy Guthrie's front door. The images showed a man, who the FBI described as having an average build and being about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a ski mask, gloves and a backpack.

Images of a suspect outside Nancy Guthrie's home captured by a doorbell camera. FBI

The FBI said the backpack was a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack. CBS News has learned the backpack is sold exclusively at Walmart. Sources with knowledge of the investigation told CBS News that law enforcement officials reviewed video at one Walmart location in Tucson. CBS News reached out to Walmart corporate offices, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

The bureau also said Sunday that a black glove that was found near Nancy Guthrie's home contains appears to match the gloves seen in the video and contained DNA evidence that is being tested.

The FBI said it received preliminary results of DNA testing on Saturday and was waiting on confirmation Sunday before putting what it called "the unknown male profile" into CoDIS, the FBI's national database for matching DNA profiles.

"This process typically takes 24 hours from when the bureau receives DNA," the FBI said.

The Guthrie family has released several videos since Nancy Guthrie's disappearaance asking for her abductor to bring her home. Authorities continue to investigate a ransom note demanding pay in bitcoin that was initially sent to CBS News Tucson affiliate KOLD-TV. The Guthrie family offered to pay in one video while also asking for proof of life.

Authorities have yet to name a suspect in the case.

At least two homes have been searched during the investigation, including a residence less than two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, which was searched Friday evening by multiple agencies, including a Pima County Sheriff SWAT team.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD authorities were following up on "a lead that led to a search warrant and no arrest." Nanos also told KOLD that a person of interest was apprehended during a traffic stop, and that they were cooperative and later released.

Another person said he was detained during a traffic stop related to the investigation south of Tucson last week and was also later released.