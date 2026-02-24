DNA from Nancy Guthrie's house may not provide enough evidence to help investigators, sources say

DNA recovered from inside Nancy Guthrie's house may not provide enough evidence to help investigators identify the people behind the disappearance of the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

According to sources close to the investigation, there are concerns that DNA recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home may not yield a usable profile for comparison in federal and private sector DNA databases. One source called the recovered DNA "low-level."

Another law enforcement source said that a low-level sample would likely mean there was not enough DNA material present to get a clean and reliable result. However, they said, even a low-level sample can be enhanced by scientific techniques in the lab but would take longer to achieve.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said its contracted lab in Florida is continuing to analyze the samples and has not reached a conclusion on whether they're usable.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.