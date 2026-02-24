Watch CBS News
U.S.

DNA from Nancy Guthrie's house may not provide enough evidence to help investigators, sources say

By
Jonathan Vigliotti
Jonathan Vigliotti
Correspondent
Jonathan Vigliotti is a CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles. Vigliotti's reporting has taken him to more than three dozen countries and territories across six continents.
Read Full Bio
Jonathan Vigliotti,
Pat Milton
Pat Milton
Senior producer, CBS News Investigative Unit
Pat Milton, an award-winning journalist, is the senior producer of the CBS News Investigative Unit, specializing in national security, the FBI, Intelligence and federal law enforcement.
Read Full Bio
Pat Milton

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

DNA recovered from inside Nancy Guthrie's house may not provide enough evidence to help investigators identify the people behind the disappearance of the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

According to sources close to the investigation, there are concerns that DNA recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home may not yield a usable profile for comparison in federal and private sector DNA databases. One source called the recovered DNA "low-level."

Another law enforcement source said that a low-level sample would likely mean there was not enough DNA material present to get a clean and reliable result. However, they said, even a low-level sample can be enhanced by scientific techniques in the lab but would take longer to achieve.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said its contracted lab in Florida is continuing to analyze the samples and has not reached a conclusion on whether they're usable.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Anna Schecter contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue