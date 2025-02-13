Minnesota Lt. Gov. Flanagan says she'll run for U.S. Senate after Sen. Smith rules out reelection

After U.S. Sen. Smith rules out reelection, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announces intent to run for seat After U.S. Sen. Smith rules out reelection, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announces intent to run for seat 01:19

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced she plans to run for U.S. Senate on the same day Sen. Tina Smith announced she will not be seeking reelection next year.

Flanagan announced the news on Instagram Thursday.

"I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state," Flanagan said. "I'll make a formal announcement later this month. In the meantime, I'm talking with community and my family and friends. I will have more to say soon."

Flanagan also released a statement on Smith.

"Senator Smith has paved the way for so many women like me throughout her entire career," Flanagan said. "She uses her voice to fiercely defend the people of Minnesota. She's fought for small businesses, farmers, and those who've been overlooked so they can have a fair shot at economic success. Senator Smith is also an organizer at heart. She knows we all do better when everyone has a seat at the table. Thank you, Tina, for your leadership. I look forward to continuing our work together for Minnesotans."

Had the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket won in the presidential election, Flanagan would have become the first Native American woman to become a U.S. governor.

In a recent interview with WCCO, Walz praised Flanagan for her work as second-in-command but did not confirm if she would be joining him if he were to run for a third term.

"Lt. Gov. Flanagan has been a voice for children. She has been a voice to make sure our communities are represented. She's been a voice on looking to make sure our tribal communities are listened to," Walz said. "I think she — she and I together — have been highly successful, and when we get to that bridge, we'll cross it."

Flanagan is Minnesota's 50th lieutenant governor and as a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, she is the country's highest-ranking Native American woman elected to executive office.

She has served as a Minneapolis School Board member, a state representative from St. Louis Park and a trainer for the progressive group Wellstone Action — a nonprofit that promotes progressive policies and candidates.