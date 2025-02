Sen. Smith rules out reelection, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announces intent to run. Here’s what to know. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota announced on Thursday that she will not run for reelection next year, leaving another currently Democrat-held seat open ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Not long after Smith's declaration, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced her intention to run for the Senate. Esme Murphy joined the Live Desk to explain what it all means.