Miller Gardner may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rica official says

Cause of death still unknown for Miller Gardner, son of former Yankee Brett Gardner

Miller Gardner may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after tests revealed elevated levels of the potentially lethal gas in the hotel room he had been staying in, according to Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency, or OIJ.

Gardner, the youngest son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, died March 21 at the age of 14 while on vacation with his family. According to a statement from the Gardners, he died in his sleep after he and several other family members fell ill.

OIJ Director Rándall Zúñiga said Monday that a team testing the family's hotel room found high levels of carbon monoxide, and that the hotel room the family was staying in was situated next to "a specialized machine room" that could have caused the contamination. The test results led the OIJ's investigators to believe Gardner "may have died from inhaling these highly dangerous gases," Zúñiga said in a video statement in Spanish.

"It is also important to highlight that this entire investigation has been closely coordinated with the United States FBI, and we await the final results of the forensic toxicology to determine exactly what caused this young man's death," Zúñiga said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is produced when fossil fuels are burned. Cars, furnaces, stoves, certain heaters and generators can all produce carbon monoxide. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and confusion.

An official cause of death has yet to be determined. OIJ previously said autopsy results could take two to three months.

The Gardners were vacationing at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort in Manuel Antonio, which is along Costa Rica's Pacific coast, some 50 miles south of San José.

The family did not provide further details about who else had gotten sick or what symptoms they experienced.

OIJ had said earlier in the investigation that the cause of death may have been food poisoning, but the investigation was ongoing.

The update on a possible cause of death comes days after authorities in Belize said three American women who were found dead in their hotel room in the country last month had died of carbon monoxide poisoning.