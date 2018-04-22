Michael Bloomberg on a 2020 run: "At the moment I'm not running for president"

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose name has been floated as a possible contender to take on President Trump, says that while running for president would be a "great challenge," he's not considering a run in the 2020 election "at the moment."

"Well if God said I'd appoint you-- I think it's a great challenge and you'd have to think long and hard, and you know, you're physically able to do it. Can you think-- do you think you can attract the right people? Because it's not going to be you. It's the staff that you're going to build that team that I talked about," said Bloomberg.

While the former three-term New York mayor would certainly be able to fund a campaign without breaking a sweat, he's also flirted with running for president in the past. Asked by CBS' "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan what his odds were for a potential run, Bloomberg responded: "Not very high."

"I'm trying to do as good a job as I can. I'm interested in public education and I think the education system our country is going in the wrong direction. We've got to find programs where people can get jobs. We have defense issues around the world. We have potential things that could damage or destroy our country. We've got to build alliances around the world and do those kinds of things. And I think I can as a private citizen help in some of those things and that's what I want to do with my life," he added.

Looking ahead to a possible field of candidates, Bloomberg predicted the would-be challenger is still an unknown at this point.

"I think if you look back at history it is such a long time from this point in this cycle until the election that I bet you 25 cents the candidate that gets the nomination isn't even mentioned today," said Bloomberg.