Democrats look to Miami mayoral race as litmus test on Trump economy, immigration policies

It's been more than 30 years since Miami last elected a Democrat to serve as mayor, but the party feels this might be its best shot to reclaim victory in decades, as its candidate said a win would be a referendum on President Trump's immigration policy.

"What I will tell our congressional delegation and every person serving in Congress and the Senate is this immigration, these tactics, they're not only cruel, I grew up Catholic, I think they're also sinful," Eileen Higgins, the Democratic mayoral candidate, said.

Higgins, a county commissioner, is facing a runoff election against Republican hopeful Emilio Gonzalez, a former city manager, Miami-Dade County commissioner and Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under former President George W. Bush.

"My opponent would like this to be a referendum on the president," said Gonzalez, who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump. "I want our voters to make this a referendum on me."

While the race is technically a nonpartisan election, national Democrats have deployed resources for Higgins, including an endorsement video by former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a visit from Arizona's Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego and a canvassing event with former Chicago Mayor and Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emmanuel.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner and candidate for Miami mayor Eileen Higgins, center, stands with Rahm Emanuel, left, and Nikki Fried, Chair of the Florida Democratic Party, right, while addressing supporters in advance of a runoff election Tuesday, in Miami, Dec. 8, 2025. Lynne Sladky/AP

Higgins came in first in the Nov. 4 election with 36% of the vote, followed by Gonzalez's 19% — but since neither candidate reached 50% in a 13-person field, a runoff election between the top two candidates is set for Tuesday. Adding to the Democratic Party's optimism is early voting data, which shows Democrats outpacing Republicans by about 8%.

Florida Republicans have sought to downplay the significance of Tuesday's election. The state party chair pointed to the fact that Kamala Harris won the city of Miami by 1 percentage point in 2024.

Yet a win for Democrats in Florida, Mr. Trump's adopted home state, and in the city that is set to become the site for his presidential library, would be a reversal in fortune for Republicans.

Mr. Trump handily won the state in 2024 by more than 13%. Miami-Dade County, where the city of Miami is located, voted for a Republican governor in 2022 for the first time in 20 years. Statewide, Republicans have a 10-point registration lead over Democrats.

"She's certainly running a lot of high-energy efforts on the ground there, bringing in a big coalition, bringing in all types of folks to support her. I certainly think she has a great shot," said Ken Martin, the Democratic National Committee Chair. "Will be a big, big win if we win that."

The last time the city of Miami elected a Democrat as Mayor was in 1993, after a 1997 Democratic win was tossed out amid legal challenges.

Mr. Trump again weighed in on the race Monday with a post on his social media platform Truth Social: "Miami's Mayor Race is Tuesday. It is a big and important race!!! Vote for Republican Gonzalez. He is FANTASTIC! You can also vote today. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The city of Miami has a population that is 57% foreign-born, according to the 2024 U.S. Census, and about half are naturalized U.S. Citizens who would be eligible to vote in the election. While Hispanic voters nationally trend toward the Democratic Party, in South Florida, Republicans have found a stronghold among Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan exiles who fled communist and socialist governments.

However, Mr. Trump's immigration policy has come to something of a flashpoint in Florida. In addition to state troopers carrying out increased immigration enforcement, the Sunshine State is also home to the controversial "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center. The recent end of Temporary Protected Status for over 250,000 Venezuelans could also have considerable repercussions in a state with a large population of immigrants from the South American country, many of whom have been living in the U.S. for years and are deeply integrated in the local economy.

"It is ruining our economy," said Higgins. "Sure, get the criminals out of here, but find a path to citizenship for people who deserve it and for an economy that needs it."

Mr. Gonzalez said Higgins' focus on immigration is a sign that she is focused on national, not local issues.

"They want to talk about things that have nothing to do with the city of Miami," he said. "Why pick a fight about national immigration policy? Next, we are going to be talking about whether men should be in women's sports."

Higgins vowed to work with the Trump administration on issues where they can find common ground if she is elected, but warned, "When we disagree, I'll make my voice heard."