Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending son Barron

After President Donald Trump's 11-year old son Baron was the subject of yet another case of social media backlash, this time for his choice in clothing, First Lady Melania Trump thanked one-time "First Kid" Chelsea Clinton for coming to the youngest Trump's defense.

Mrs. Trump tweeted, "Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying."

Mrs. Trump's tweet follows an article posted by the conservative news site The Daily Caller, in which a reporter called for Barron Trump to "start dressing like he's in the White House." The article showed Barron Trump wearing a t-shirt, short and casual shoes -- typical attire for a boy his age during the warm summer months.

The first lady has taken on the issue of online cyber bullying as her platform of choice to champion during her husband's time in office and has regularly visited with young children during Mr. Trump's presidential stops overseas and across the country.

According to The Associated Press, Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump, renewed the White House's request that the media give Barron Trump privacy.

"He is a minor child and deserves every opportunity to have a private childhood," Grisham said.

This is not the first time the daughter of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has come to Barron's defense.

Clinton took to Twitter to slam tweets poking fun at Barron's expense following his father's January inauguration, saying the young Trump "deserves to be a kid."