Chelsea Clinton comes to Barron Trump's defense again

Chelsea Clinton on Monday night defended President Trump's 11-year-old son after a conservative site criticized the way he's been dressing lately.

Clinton, a former first daughter herself, tweeted about it and linked to a post by The Daily Caller.

It's high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves https://t.co/Wxq51TvgDX — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) August 21, 2017

The post on the conservative site is titled, "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's in the White House." It displayed photos of Barron returning from a two-week vacation in New Jersey with a t-shirt, shorts and boat shoes.

The 11-year-old moved into the White House in June with first lady Melania Trump after he finished his school year in New York.

Chelsea Clinton also defended Barron in January after Mr. Trump's inauguration, when off-color tweets about the youngest of Mr. Trump's sons began as he appeared behind his father during the various televised events of the day. At the time, in defending Barron Trump, Clinton also made a vague reference to his father's "policies that hurt kids."