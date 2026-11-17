Apple said it's working to restore services after users reported issues with Apple Pay, Apple Support, iCloud and other products.

"Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning," a spokesperson for the company told CBS News in an email. "We're working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible."

Thousands of people reported issues with Apple services on Tuesday, according to the tracking site Downdetector.com.

By Tuesday afternoon, Apple's system status page continued to show disruptions to some services, including iCloud sign-in. "AppleCare on device" was experiencing an outage, according to the company's site.

The issues were not the result of a cyberattack, according to the spokesperson.

Apple is the latest company to experience service disruptions following a string of outages that affected everything from air travel to Microsoft email. On Monday, customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and other major financial institutions also reported service issues affecting bank deposits and Zelle transfers.

Users also reported issues accessing Gmail on Tuesday. In a statement shared on X, Google said it isn't "currently seeing evidence of a broad Gmail service disruption" and encouraged users to check its workplace status dashboard for updates.

— This is a developing story and will be updated