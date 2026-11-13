Detroit, Michigan government offices among those affected by Microsoft outage

A widespread international outage affecting Microsoft 365 services that began Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday morning included government agencies and schools in Southeast Michigan.

Microsoft said in an update early Friday that the outage was affecting a wide range of Microsoft 365 offerings that interact with its Exchange Online and email services, according to CBS News. The affected agencies and offices have had to use alternative means, such as text messages, website postings and social media, to communicate information.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said the state government's email and Microsoft applications were among those affected. This includes communications from the Michigan Department of Transportation

"If you're trying to contact the City by email, please expect delays while services are affected," the City of Detroit said. "City departments will resume normal email communication once Microsoft services are restored. Thank you for your patience."

Other communities and agencies that have confirmed communication disruptions include City of Brighton in Livingston County, Garden City in Wayne County, City of Howell in Livingston County, Monroe Public Schools in Monroe County and Wayne State University in Detroit.